India name 15-member squad for Cricket World Cup 2023

NEW DELHI – India on Tuesday named a 15-player group for their home ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the squad in a post shared on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

In perhaps the biggest news KL Rahul has found his way into the group, deemed fit to take part ahead of their World Cup opener against Australia in Chennai on 8 October, said ICC in its blog.

The tournament will get underway with the heavyweight clash between defending champions England and New Zealand on 5 October at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The final Group Stage encounter will see England face off against Pakistan at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

According to the schedule, the first semi-final will be held on Wednesday, 15 November in Mumbai and the second semi-final will be held the following day in Kolkata. Both semi-finals will have a reserve day each.

The Final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 19 November with 20 November slated as the reserve day.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav