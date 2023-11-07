Gold prices move down in Pakistan in line with global trend; Check latest rates here

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed a marginal decline in Pakistan in line with downward trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 7 November 2023

On Tuesday, the price of a 24-karat gold single tola price plunged by Rs400 to close at Rs214,200.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to settle at Rs183,642.

22 Karat gold price for Tuesday stands at Rs198,824, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs189,788 and single tola of 18k gold hovers around Rs162,675.00.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity went down by $9 to close at $2003.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan