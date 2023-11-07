Pakistani rupee continues to move downwards as dollar demand rises; Check latest forex rates here

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in light of the rise in dollar demand for import payments.

The currency market of the crisis hit country witness a lot of buying of greenback for import payments.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In the open market on Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 284.9 for buying and 287.65 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 306.5 for buying and 309 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 81.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 76.3.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 November 2023