Dig Traffic Karachi Pir Muhammad Shah Removed After Gul Plaza Tragedy

KARACHI – DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah has been removed from his post.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Police, Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh has been appointed as the new DIG Traffic Karachi, replacing Pir Muhammad Shah.

Sources said Pir Muhammad Shah was removed from office for failing to manage traffic effectively following the Gul Plaza incident.

Sources further stated that after the fire at Gul Plaza, traffic flow in and around the area was severely affected, causing difficulties for fire brigade vehicles in reaching the site.

It is worth mentioning that 79 people lost their lives in the fire that broke out at Gul Plaza a few days ago.