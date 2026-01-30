Javed Afridi’s Zalmi Foundation donates Rs20 Million for Tirah Valley IDPs

PESHAWAR – Zalmi Foundation announced donation of Rs20 million to assist families displaced from Tirah Valley, providing immediate relief for those affected by the ongoing crisis.

Peshawar Zalmi, led by Chairman Javed Afridi, has strong history of supporting communities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during emergencies, including natural disasters, floods, and COVID-19 pandemic. The Foundation has consistently stepped forward to provide relief and humanitarian aid when needed most.

Javed Afridi said supporting families during difficult times is not just our duty but a moral responsibility. These funds will be used to address urgent needs, including food, healthcare, shelter, and other essential services, he added.

This donation shows Zalmi Foundation’s commitment to helping vulnerable communities. The organization hopes its efforts will inspire others to contribute to humanitarian causes and support those facing hardships.