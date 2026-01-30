ISLAMABAD – Security sources slammed rumors of major military operation in Tirah as “completely false and baseless propaganda,” clarifying that only intelligence-based operations against Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan have been ongoing for the past three years.

Officials stressed that there has been no increase in troop presence, and alleged operation narrative is fabrication, exposing nexus between terrorists and criminal elements while reaffirming the strong bond between the army and people.

In Balochistan, Fitna al-Hindustan has been revealed as true enemy of development, with over 25,000 kilometers of roads and four cardiac hospitals built to counter claims of neglect.

Highlighting Pakistan Army’s recent victories, sources said the enemy was crushed in Maarka-e-Haq, India is allegedly funding terrorists in Afghanistan and Balochistan, and Pakistan has achieved major success in drone technology. Officials underlined that all decisions are made in consultation with tribal elders, local traditions are respected, and a strong media continues to play a critical role in safeguarding national security.