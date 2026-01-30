Pm Shehbaz Hails Civil Military Unity As Key To Stronger Pakistan On World Stage

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad witnessed strong political messaging as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphatically declared that Pakistan will emerge as powerful nation on world map if partnership between government and military continues in its current form.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad attended by exporters and leading business figures, the premier praised Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, crediting him with playing crucial role in efforts to revive Pakistan’s struggling economy. Shehbaz Sharif termed the government–military partnership as the best model for the country’s stability, progress, and future strength.

Referring to what he described as victory in Maarka-e-Haq”, the Prime Minister said Pakistan achieved distinct and respected position globally. He claimed that the international community is now listening to Pakistan, acknowledging its stance, and actively reaching out for investment opportunities.

Sharif said that many critical national issues could not have been resolved without the support of Field Marshal Asim Munir, underlining the military leadership’s role in steering the country through difficult times.

Reiterating his message, PM said if this government–army partnership continues, Pakistan will not only stabilize but rise as a strong and influential country on the global stage. He said Pakistan’s progress would leave India stunned, saying India would be left wondering “how Pakistan became such a powerful and resilient nation.”