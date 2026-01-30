Turkish army chief calls on Field Marshal Asim Munir at GHQ

RAWALPINDI – General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, Chief of the Turkish General Staff, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Force, at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Friday, said ISPR.

Upon his arrival at GHQ, General Bayraktaroglu was presented with a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, the prevailing regional and global security environment, and prospects for further strengthening bilateral defence and military cooperation. Both dignitaries expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan–Türkiye relations and emphasized the need for close coordination and enhanced defence collaboration.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir highlighted the longstanding brotherly ties between Pakistan and Türkiye, rooted in shared history, mutual trust, and strong people-to-people relations. He appreciated the continued support and cooperation of the Turkish Armed Forces and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening military-to-military relations.

General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu thanked the Pakistan Army for the warm reception and praised the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces. He reiterated Türkiye’s resolve to deepen defence cooperation, particularly in the areas of training, joint exercises, and capacity-building initiatives.

The visit underscored the enduring strategic partnership between Pakistan and Türkiye and their shared commitment to promoting regional peace, stability, and security.