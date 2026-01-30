Who is Laiba Khan’s mystery Husband Jawad?

KARACHI – TV star Laiba Khan finally tied the knot in a private Nikah ceremony held in Madina. The Aafat actress announced the news on social media on January 27 and followed it up with glimpses of her lavish wedding festivities, including a glamorous Nikah photoshoot, Dua-e-Khair, Dholki, and a chic bridal shower.

Khan looked enchanting in all her bridal ensembles, while close friends and family were spotted celebrating alongside her. Amid the excitement, Laiba has kept her husband completely out of the public eye, sparking wild speculation online.

Fans flooded social media with guesses, some even creating AI-generated images, while others tagged actor Raeed Muhammad Alam as her potential spouse. Despite the buzz, no official confirmation or hint about her husband’s identity has been shared.

The secrecy has, unsurprisingly, drawn heavy criticism. Social media users accused Laiba of stirring unnecessary drama, with theories ranging from her husband already being married with a child to claims of her being a “home-breaker.” Many pointed out the age difference, noting her husband appears older than Laiba, and questioned why she would choose to hide her marriage. Some even called the move unprofessional, insisting there was no need for secrecy. Adding fuel to the fire, fans of Laiba and Ali Ansari expressed that she looks her best alongside Ali, keeping the discussion alive.

As the speculation continues, Laiba Khan remains tight-lipped about her mysterious husband, leaving fans and critics alike eager for answers.