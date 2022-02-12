Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 February 2022
Web Desk
08:41 AM | 12 Feb, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 February 2022
Share

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 120,100 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 102,900 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 94,325 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.110,090.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 120,100 PKR 1,521
Karachi PKR 120,100 PKR 1,521
Islamabad PKR 120,100 PKR 1,521
Peshawar PKR 120,100 PKR 1,521
Quetta PKR 120,100 PKR 1,521
Sialkot PKR 120,100 PKR 1,521
Attock PKR 120,100 PKR 1,521
Gujranwala PKR 120,100 PKR 1,521
Jehlum PKR 120,100 PKR 1,521
Multan PKR 120,100 PKR 1,521
Bahawalpur PKR 120,100 PKR 1,521
Gujrat PKR 120,100 PKR 1,521
Nawabshah PKR 120,100 PKR 1,521
Chakwal PKR 120,100 PKR 1,521
Hyderabad PKR 120,100 PKR 1,521
Nowshehra PKR 120,100 PKR 1,521
Sargodha PKR 120,100 PKR 1,521
Faisalabad PKR 120,100 PKR 1,521
Mirpur PKR 120,100 PKR 1,521

More From This Category
Gold price plunges by Rs250 per tola in Pakistan
07:22 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 11 February ...
09:11 AM | 11 Feb, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 10 February ...
08:40 AM | 10 Feb, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 09 February ...
08:39 AM | 9 Feb, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 08 February ...
08:41 AM | 8 Feb, 2022
Gold price remains unchanged at Rs124,200 per ...
11:00 PM | 7 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dania Shah's family reacts to her marriage to Aamir Liaquat
09:49 PM | 11 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr