‘In Flames’ to be Pakistan’s submission for Academy Awards 2024

The Pakistani Academy Selection Committee (PASC) has unveiled its official submission for the Oscars this year, opting for a break from tradition by selecting a horror film that premiered at the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight in May.

Directed by Zarrar Kahn, “In Flames” tells the story of a mother and her daughter whose lives are disrupted by both real and supernatural forces from their past, forcing them to rely on their unique bond as their only defense against an encroaching darkness.

The committee, comprising Pakistani film directors, producers, writers, actors, and distributors, nominated the film for international festivals, commending its overall quality.

PASC Chairperson, Mohammed Ali Naqvi, stated, “As the Chair of the Pakistani Academy Selection Committee, it is with immense pride and a deep sense of responsibility that we select and submit ‘In Flames’ as Pakistan’s official entry for the International Feature category at the 96th Academy Awards. This selection not only underscores the film’s brilliance but also marks a pivotal moment in the evolving narrative of Pakistani cinema.”

He further added, “‘In Flames’ is a testament to the boundless potential of Pakistani cinema on the global stage.”

The Pakistani horror film is set to be screened at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, beginning at the end of the upcoming month.

Director Zarrar Kahn expressed his honor upon receiving the nomination, mentioning that they are self-distributing the film in Pakistan due to local distributors finding it too controversial, despite approval from the local censor board.

He mentioned the enthusiastic response from Pakistani audiences and described “In Flames” as an urgent call to action, shedding light on the brutality of the patriarchy and the power of community. The film offers solace to the oppressed in today’s divided world and emphasizes that hope can never be extinguished.

Currently, the film is being shown in cinemas across Pakistan.