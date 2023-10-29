  

Search

Lifestyle

‘In Flames’ to be Pakistan’s submission for Academy Awards 2024

Web Desk
12:23 PM | 29 Oct, 2023
‘In Flames’ to be Pakistan’s submission for Academy Awards 2024
Source: Twitter

The Pakistani Academy Selection Committee (PASC) has unveiled its official submission for the Oscars this year, opting for a break from tradition by selecting a horror film that premiered at the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight in May.

Directed by Zarrar Kahn, “In Flames” tells the story of a mother and her daughter whose lives are disrupted by both real and supernatural forces from their past, forcing them to rely on their unique bond as their only defense against an encroaching darkness.

The committee, comprising Pakistani film directors, producers, writers, actors, and distributors, nominated the film for international festivals, commending its overall quality.

PASC Chairperson, Mohammed Ali Naqvi, stated, “As the Chair of the Pakistani Academy Selection Committee, it is with immense pride and a deep sense of responsibility that we select and submit ‘In Flames’ as Pakistan’s official entry for the International Feature category at the 96th Academy Awards. This selection not only underscores the film’s brilliance but also marks a pivotal moment in the evolving narrative of Pakistani cinema.”

He further added, “‘In Flames’ is a testament to the boundless potential of Pakistani cinema on the global stage.”

The Pakistani horror film is set to be screened at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, beginning at the end of the upcoming month.

Director Zarrar Kahn expressed his honor upon receiving the nomination, mentioning that they are self-distributing the film in Pakistan due to local distributors finding it too controversial, despite approval from the local censor board.

He mentioned the enthusiastic response from Pakistani audiences and described “In Flames” as an urgent call to action, shedding light on the brutality of the patriarchy and the power of community. The film offers solace to the oppressed in today’s divided world and emphasizes that hope can never be extinguished.

Currently, the film is being shown in cinemas across Pakistan.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

03:46 PM | 28 Oct, 2023

Celebs slam DRS misfire in Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup thriller

10:21 PM | 26 Oct, 2023

Sami Khan cheers Pakistan cricket team on despite defeats in ICC ...

06:53 PM | 25 Oct, 2023

Ali Zafar reacts to Pakistan's losing streak in the World Cup

08:46 PM | 24 Oct, 2023

Ahsan Khan and Humaima Malick light up dance floor at IPPA awards

04:20 PM | 24 Oct, 2023

Mansha Pasha's mermaid-core outfit steals the spotlight at the IPPA ...

09:15 PM | 22 Oct, 2023

Teaser of Pakistan-Turkey joint production 'Selahaddin Eyyubi' is out ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:23 PM | 29 Oct, 2023

Israel advances ground war against Gaza as second stage of fight starts

Horoscope

09:10 AM | 29 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope – October 29, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee moves downward against US dollar, other currencies; check today exchange rates

Pakistani rupee decreased against US dollar in the open market, and available at 280.4 for buying purposes, and 283.15 for selling.

Euro was being quoted at Rs296.1 for buying and Rs299 for selling. The British pound remained stable at Rs344 for buying, and Rs347.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham stands at Rs78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal was being traded at Rs74.8.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 October 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.4 283.15
Euro EUR 296.1 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.25 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.8 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 178.25 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.28 753.28
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.27 38.67
Danish Krone DKK 39.55 39.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.65 1.72
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.86 912.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.48 59.08
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.79 164.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.02 25.32
Omani Riyal OMR 727.9 735.9
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 25.17 25.47
Swiss Franc CHF 311.55 314.05
Thai Bhat THB 7.72 7.87

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price increases by Rs2,600 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold price witnessed increased in Pakistani market amid an upward trend in the global market.

On Sunday, the yellow metal, moving up by Rs4,600 and the price of 24-carat gold hovered at Rs215,900 per tola.

The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold witnessed an increase in price and current price stands at Rs169,600.

Check Gold Rates in Pakistan today

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Karachi PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Islamabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Peshawar PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Quetta PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Sialkot PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Attock PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Gujranwala PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Jehlum PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Multan PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Bahawalpur PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Gujrat PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Nawabshah PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Chakwal PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Hyderabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Nowshehra PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Sargodha PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Faisalabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Mirpur PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: