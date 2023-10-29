Will rain hit the port city? Check the latest Karachi weather update

Dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country including provincial capital Karachi during the next 24 hours.

The Met Office said dry weather is expected in Sindh as a shallow westerly wave is present over southern parts of the country.

Karachi Rain Update

On Sunday, partially clouded weather prevailed and there was no chance of rain in the city.

Karachi Temperature Today

The temperature recorded at 34°C. Winds blew at 7km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 5 which is moderate, with visibility around 8km.

Karachi Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at over 98, which is poor.

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of country, while cold in upper parts during night and morning hours.