Check the latest weather forecast for Lahore

Dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country including provincial capital Lahore during the next 24 hours.
The Met Office said dry weather is expected in Punjab as a shallow westerly wave is present over southern parts of the country.
On Sunday, partially clouded weather prevailed and there was no chance of rain in the city.
The temperature recorded at 29°C. Winds blew at 14km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is moderate, with visibility around 10km.
The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at over 256, which is dangerous.
Any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everybody. Avoid outdoor activities.
Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of country, while cold in upper parts during night and morning hours.
Pakistani rupee decreased against US dollar in the open market, and available at 280.4 for buying purposes, and 283.15 for selling.
Euro was being quoted at Rs296.1 for buying and Rs299 for selling. The British pound remained stable at Rs344 for buying, and Rs347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham stands at Rs78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal was being traded at Rs74.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|296.1
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.25
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.8
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.28
|753.28
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.27
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.55
|39.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.65
|1.72
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.86
|912.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.48
|59.08
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|162.79
|164.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.02
|25.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.9
|735.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.17
|25.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.55
|314.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.72
|7.87
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed increased in Pakistani market amid an upward trend in the global market.
On Sunday, the yellow metal, moving up by Rs4,600 and the price of 24-carat gold hovered at Rs215,900 per tola.
The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold witnessed an increase in price and current price stands at Rs169,600.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Karachi
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Quetta
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Attock
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Multan
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
