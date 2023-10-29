Check the latest weather forecast for Lahore

Dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country including provincial capital Lahore during the next 24 hours.

The Met Office said dry weather is expected in Punjab as a shallow westerly wave is present over southern parts of the country.

Lahore Rain Update

On Sunday, partially clouded weather prevailed and there was no chance of rain in the city.

Lahore Temperature Today

The temperature recorded at 29°C. Winds blew at 14km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is moderate, with visibility around 10km.

Lahore Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at over 256, which is dangerous.

Any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everybody. Avoid outdoor activities.

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of country, while cold in upper parts during night and morning hours.