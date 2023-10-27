Pakistan vs South Africa match free live streaming - World Cup 2023

Pakistan has taken on South Africa in ICC World Cup 2023 clash today at MA Chidambaram Stadium. The match started at 1:30PM.

Pakistan eager to end their losing streak as they lost their last three matches against India, Australia and Afghanistan. The Afghan side stunned the former world champions by 8 wickets in Chennai earlier this week.

The Green Shirts started the World Cup campaign with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka in Hyderabad, but since have faced three successive defeats.

As the Green Shirts prepare for a crucial match against South Africa, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday that fast bowler Hasan Ali will not play due to fever.

The board issued a brief statement saying, "Hasan Ali, Pakistan's fast bowler, is unavailable for Pakistan's match against South Africa due to illness."

Pakistan vs South Africa Match Live Streaming

Pakistan vs South Africa match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha, and ARY ZAP in Pakistan.

Online Platforms Android iOS Web tapmad TV Link Link Link ARY Zap Link Link Link Tamasha Link Link Link Daraz Link Link Link

Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup 2023 match live stream and TV coverage in other countries