Inform India take on New Zealand in World Cup semi-final tomorrow

Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market as import payments pressure mounts.

The local currency market saw hefty buying of USD for import payments, which puts the rupee under pressure.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Tuesday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stood at 286.9 for buying and 289.45 for selling.

Euro rate hovers at 306 for buying and 308.5 for selling with a marginal drop. UK Pound Sterling was available in the market at 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 79.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal moves up to 76.50.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 14 November 2023