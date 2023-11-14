  

Inform India take on New Zealand in World Cup semi-final tomorrow

04:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2023
Inform India take on New Zealand in World Cup semi-final tomorrow
MUMBAI – Host India all set to take on New Zealand in the semi-final of the World Cup 2023 tomorrow (November 15) in Mumbai. 
In the lead-up to the clash between the two sides, New Zealand's fast bowler Lockie Ferguson emphasised that despite India's remarkable performance in the tournament, both teams are essentially starting afresh for this crucial match in Mumbai.
India, as tournament hosts, enter the knockout stage with an impeccable record, having won all nine group games. Their key players, including Virat Kohli with 594 runs and Rohit Sharma with 503 runs, have been instrumental in their success. 
The Indian team also boasts a formidable fast-bowling lineup comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami, the latter's return due to an injury to Hardik Pandya proving to be a stroke of luck as Shami has impressively taken 16 wickets in five matches at an astonishingly low average.
Additionally, spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav add depth to the bowling attack without conceding many runs. 
On the other hand, New Zealand, despite starting well with four consecutive wins, faced defeats in their subsequent four matches. Reflecting on their past encounters, Ferguson acknowledged that their 2019 victory over India in a rain-affected semi-final was satisfying but highlighted the importance of starting fresh for this match after years of playing cricket in between.
Several players from the 2019 semi-final are set to take the field again, making the upcoming clash even more intense. 
Squads
Inida: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Prasad Krishna, and Suryakumar Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin.
New Zealand: Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, and Will Young are the players on the team captained by Kane Williamson.
