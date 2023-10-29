  

Search

Pakistan

Pakistan’s first woman journalist Shahida Kazi passes away aged 79

Web Desk
02:00 PM | 29 Oct, 2023
Pakistan’s first woman journalist Shahida Kazi passes away aged 79
Source: Twitter

Renowned Pakistani journalist and academic, Shahida Kazi, who was also the country's first woman correspondent, passed away at the age of 79 in Karachi after a period of illness.

She had been receiving medical treatment at Karachi's Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital. The funeral prayer will be held after her last rites in Zuhr, followed by her burial at the KU graveyard.

Shahida Kazi was born in 1944 into the family of the renowned scholar Allama Kazi II in Karachi. Her family hails from a village near Dadu in Sindh. She completed her matriculation from St. Lawrence Convent School and later graduated from St. Joseph’s College in 1963.

Encouraged by her family to pursue advanced education, she was able to attend the university for higher studies. Unlike her female cousins, she did not opt for a career in medicine and turned down the opportunity to take the Superior Services examination for joining the federal bureaucracy. Her interest in English literature led her to apply to the newly established Department of Journalism at the University of Karachi, where she discovered she was not only the only female student in the department but also the first-ever female to enroll in the field of journalism.

In 1966, she was offered a job by the city editor of Dawn, a leading English daily newspaper. She was the first female to work in that role at the time and continued to believe, throughout her life, that the role of the press in reporting was more significant than that of television channels. She also worked as a news producer and senior news editor at Pakistan Television Corporation for 20 years and contributed to Radio Pakistan.

After her retirement from the University of Karachi, she transitioned to academia, teaching at several private sector universities. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she decided to stay at home and begin writing her life memoirs.

In February of this year, she launched her autobiography titled 'Sweet, Sour & Bitter: A Life Well Lived' at the Karachi Press Club, attended by her numerous students, faculty members of various universities that teach journalism and mass communication, human rights activists, and veteran journalists.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

09:40 AM | 28 Oct, 2023

Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred as forces foil terror attack in KP

05:36 PM | 27 Oct, 2023

Gold price sees slight drop in Pakistan

07:55 PM | 27 Oct, 2023

Last lunar eclipse of 2023: When and where can people in Pakistan see ...

07:42 PM | 26 Oct, 2023

Gold price up by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan

01:28 PM | 26 Oct, 2023

Pakistan to increase petrol price from November 1

12:21 PM | 26 Oct, 2023

Honda City new price in Pakistan October 2023 update

Advertisement

Latest

02:23 PM | 29 Oct, 2023

Israel advances ground war against Gaza as second stage of fight starts

Horoscope

09:10 AM | 29 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope – October 29, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee moves downward against US dollar, other currencies; check today exchange rates

Pakistani rupee decreased against US dollar in the open market, and available at 280.4 for buying purposes, and 283.15 for selling.

Euro was being quoted at Rs296.1 for buying and Rs299 for selling. The British pound remained stable at Rs344 for buying, and Rs347.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham stands at Rs78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal was being traded at Rs74.8.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 October 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.4 283.15
Euro EUR 296.1 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.25 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.8 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 178.25 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.28 753.28
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.27 38.67
Danish Krone DKK 39.55 39.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.65 1.72
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.86 912.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.48 59.08
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.79 164.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.02 25.32
Omani Riyal OMR 727.9 735.9
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 25.17 25.47
Swiss Franc CHF 311.55 314.05
Thai Bhat THB 7.72 7.87

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price increases by Rs2,600 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold price witnessed increased in Pakistani market amid an upward trend in the global market.

On Sunday, the yellow metal, moving up by Rs4,600 and the price of 24-carat gold hovered at Rs215,900 per tola.

The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold witnessed an increase in price and current price stands at Rs169,600.

Check Gold Rates in Pakistan today

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Karachi PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Islamabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Peshawar PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Quetta PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Sialkot PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Attock PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Gujranwala PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Jehlum PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Multan PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Bahawalpur PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Gujrat PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Nawabshah PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Chakwal PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Hyderabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Nowshehra PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Sargodha PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Faisalabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Mirpur PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: