ICC to release World Cup 2023 official anthem starring Ranveer Singh tomorrow

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will reveal the much awaited official anthem of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 tomorrow, September 20, at 11:30 a.m. (PST).

The anthem, titled "Dil Jashn Bole," aims to encapsulate the passion and spirit of one of the most anticipated athletic events.

Ranveer Singh, a well-known Indian actor, makes a star-studded cameo in the song, adding to the frenzy. Singh's participation is anticipated to give the song even more vigour and emotion, turning it into a genuine celebration of the game.

Through its different social media platforms, the ICC made the formal announcement of the anthem's release. It did so by posting an eye-catching poster that features the anthem's title, "Dil Jashn Bole," and emphasises Ranveer Singh's involvement.

The greatest cricketing Jashn is almost here, 12pm IST tomorrow! #CWC23 👀 pic.twitter.com/vqAURnVWlV — ICC (@ICC) September 19, 2023

The release is keenly anticipated by cricket fans from across the world, and social media is humming with expectation.

The song was written by acclaimed composer Pritam Chakraborty.

The opening match of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup pits the reigning champions England against New Zealand on October 5 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

On October 6, Pakistan will face the Netherlands in Hyderabad to open their campaign.