ICC to release World Cup 2023 official anthem starring Ranveer Singh tomorrow

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will reveal the much awaited official anthem of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 tomorrow, September 20, at 11:30 a.m. (PST).
The anthem, titled "Dil Jashn Bole," aims to encapsulate the passion and spirit of one of the most anticipated athletic events.
Ranveer Singh, a well-known Indian actor, makes a star-studded cameo in the song, adding to the frenzy. Singh's participation is anticipated to give the song even more vigour and emotion, turning it into a genuine celebration of the game.
Through its different social media platforms, the ICC made the formal announcement of the anthem's release. It did so by posting an eye-catching poster that features the anthem's title, "Dil Jashn Bole," and emphasises Ranveer Singh's involvement.
The greatest cricketing Jashn is almost here, 12pm IST tomorrow! #CWC23 👀 pic.twitter.com/vqAURnVWlV— ICC (@ICC) September 19, 2023
The release is keenly anticipated by cricket fans from across the world, and social media is humming with expectation.
The song was written by acclaimed composer Pritam Chakraborty.
The opening match of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup pits the reigning champions England against New Zealand on October 5 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
On October 6, Pakistan will face the Netherlands in Hyderabad to open their campaign.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 19, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296
|299.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.7
|79.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|789.45
|797.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.42
|42.82
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.09
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|968.3
|977.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|770.79
|778.79
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.28
|81.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.78
|333.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,960.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.