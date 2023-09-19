PML-N announces Nawaz welcome rally on October 21

The PML-N has called on its supporters across Pakistan to gather at Minar-e-Pakistan on October 21 to celebrate party patron Nawaz Sharif's return from London where he has been living in a self-imposed exile for the last four years.

Sharif however has directed the senior party leadership to meet him at the airport on his return.

It has been heard that the Minar-e-Pakistan gathering would turn into a protest after Nawaz Sharif's detention at the airport.

However, if the former prime minister is granted a protective bail, he would speak directly to the Minar-e-Pakistan gathering.

Leaders and activists of the PML-N will gather at Minar-e-Pakistan, and Nawaz will arrive there by helicopter from the airport.

Nawaz Sharif will speak at the Minar-e-Pakistan rally and afterwards visit Data Darbar.

On the other side, because of the severe rain, the PML-N called off their meeting with local government delegates.

Party chairman Nawaz Sharif had earlier ordered a meeting of all PML-N local body delegates and given the duty of organising it to the party's senior vice president and top organiser Maryam Nawaz.

It was planned for the local body delegates to gather at Jati Umra.