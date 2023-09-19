0-100 km/h in less than a second: Electric vehicle sets new world record

Automotive enthusiasts are obsessed with how quickly a car accelerates from zero to one hundred kilometres per hour (km/h). Recently, a team of students from Zurich, Switzerland, broke the record for the previous fastest 0-100 km/h time by building an electric race car that accomplished the feat in just 0.0956 seconds, shattering the previous record.

By a huge margin of 0.504 seconds, this record outperformed the previous record of 1.46 seconds.

ETH Zurich posted a video of the making of this bizarre record's making process on their YouTube account.

The team leader and female driver Kate Magettii are interviewed in the film, and it also features their opinions on how they prepared their incredibly light electric race car for the competition.

In the world-record-breaking footage, the ultra light EV race car can be seen slicing past the starting line.

The team of ETH Zurich students' efforts allowed for the breaking of the record.

These students collaborated on it with pupils from Switzerland's Lucerne University of Applied Sciences.