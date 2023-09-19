Babar Azam attends Shaheen and Ansha’s wedding

Cricket fans and enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement as Pakistan's star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi prepares to embark on a new journey by tying the knot with the daughter of former cricketing legend Shahid Afridi in Karachi.

The couple's Nikah ceremony took place in February this year, setting the stage for a series of joyous celebrations scheduled for September, just before the upcoming World Cup. The wedding ceremony is going to be held in Karachi today, media reports claimed.

Fans were recently treated to a heartwarming moment when the team's captain, Babar Azam, was spotted sharing an embrace with the legendary Shahid Afridi and the groom himself.

Earlier this year, legend cricketer Shahid Afridi confirmed Shaheen's wedding festivities will begin in September this year.

In the Nikah ceremony, a reception was held where top cricketers Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan and celebs graced the event.