Pakistan will defeat India in World Cup match on Oct 14, says former England captain

The match between India and Pakistan, according to former England captain Michael Atherton, will be the World Cup's biggest match, and it appears that Pakistan will defeat India.

He claimed that a rematch between the two teams in the semifinal or championship game would also be a significant contest. Pakistan has the potential to shock India in their match.

Also, former England captain Ann Morgan has said that Pakistan can shock everyone in this World Cup because Pakistani players are capable of doing this.

The Pakistan vs India World Cup match will be played in Ahmedabad on October 14.