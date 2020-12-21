Pakistan’s Javed Afridi receives first Silk Road Friendship Ambassador award in China
ISLAMABAD – Muhammad Javed Afridi, a Pakistani business executive and entrepreneur, received the award of the first Silk Road Friendship Ambassador.
The CEO of Haier Pakistan and owner of the cricket franchise Peshawar Zalmi, attended the award ceremony virtually.
非常荣幸获得首届“丝路友好使者”荣誉，感谢组委会和所有的朋友！我会继续努力为中国和巴基斯坦经济合作和文化交流做出贡献！@zlj517 pic.twitter.com/I4jHNzYwU1— Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) December 21, 2020
“It is a great honor to receive the Award of the 1st Silk Road Friendship Ambassador. Thank you to the Organising Committee & Chinese Government! I will continue to work hard to contribute to economic cooperation & cultural exchanges between China and Pakistan,” Afridi said in a tweet.
In his thank you speech, the business icon said: “We will turn this honour into a driving force”.
