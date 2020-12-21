Pakistani crystal-artist Sara Shakeel collaborates with Lancôme

08:20 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
Pakistani crystal-artist Sara Shakeel collaborates with Lancôme
Pakistani crystal-artist Sara Shakeel joined a digital campaign with cosmetics giant Lancôme for their Christmas campaign, featuring stunning Julia Roberts and MeanGirls star Amanda Seyfried.

Much loved for her glittery illustrations, the talented artist took to her Instagram handle as she shared news about the campaign:

“I’ve been dying to share this with all of you for such a long time! Dreams are definitely made up of kindness, smiles and everything nice! My collaboration with Lancôme was no less than all what I’ve mentioned! To take over their Christmas collaboration with my sparkles, to be redecorating two of my favourite people in the world! I mean, creating art out of Julia Roberts and Amanda Seyfried was like a pinching moment for me."

Shakeel expressed her gratitude by calling it a dream coming true. "Every time I stared at their images, about to sparkle them up, I was like 'Damn! This is such a dream! They will see this! And I hope they like what they see'."

Wowing everyone with her artwork, once the video released, Shakeel was applauded for her work.

Here is the video of the Lancome Christmas Campaign:

