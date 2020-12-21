The ‘Great’ Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn captured during second PAKvNZ T20

HAMILTON – While the nail-biting T20 match was being played between Pakistan and New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday, a cameraman thought to capture something more interesting in the middle of the game – the “Christmas Star”.

From the stadium, he managed to capture a click of two planets - Jupiter and Saturn - in the night sky during the 10th over of Kiwis' innings.

Earlier, NASA informed the people that Jupiter and Saturn would merge after centuries to form ‘Greater Conjunction’.

Astronomers said the two planets Jupiter and Saturn would look like a single star on the night of 21st, with both planets appearing to the southwest on the horizon immediately after sunset.

Both planets were also visible in many parts of the world, including Pakistan. But, in actual, there is a distance of 735 million km between the two planets.

Previously, the two heavenly bodies were seen together so close to each other on July 16, 1623.