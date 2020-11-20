4th Sheheryar Malik Memorial National Grass Courts Tennis Championship: Day 6
Web Desk
08:02 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
LAHORE – Aqeel Khan and Muzamil Murtaza booked berths in the men's singles final of the 4th Sheheryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Championship 2020 after winning their respective semifinals played here at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Friday. 

Around 20 matches were played on the sixth day of the mega event, which were highly enjoyed and appreciated by a number of son the occasion. Tournament Director Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), who is also PLTA Secretary, said that Wapda Chairman Lt Gen (r) Muzammil Hussain will grace the concluding ceremony as chief guest and distribute prizes and shields among the winners. 

Aqeel Khan faced tough fight against Muhammad Abid before winning the crucial encounter by 7-6, 6-2. Abid gave tough time to champion Aqeel and matched fire-with-fire to make it 6-all. In the tie break, Aqeel prevailed over Abid and won the first 7-6. The top seed played aggressively in the second set and took it comfortable by 6-2 to book final berth against Muzamil Murtaza, who had to struggle hard to beat his brother Mudassar Murtaza by 2-6, 6-2, 6-3. 

The Results are:

Men's singles semifinals:

Aqeel Khan beat Muhammad Abid 7-6,6-2

Muzamil Murtaza beat Mudassar Murtaza 2-6,6-2,6-3

Ladies singles semifinals:

Sarah Mehboob beat Esha Jawad 6-0,6-4

Ushna sohail beat No or Malik 6-1,6-2 

Ladies doubles semifinals:

Sarah Mehboob/Noor Malik beat Mariam Mirza/Sheeza Sajid 6-2,6-1

Esha Jawad/Hania Navaid beat Zahra Suleiman/Maleeha Khalid 6-2,3-6,10-3

Ladies doubles final:

Sarah Mehboob/Noor Malik (ZTBL) beat Esha Jawad/Haniya Naveed 6-2,6-1

Senior 35 plus doubles final:

Rashid Malik (ZTBL)/Aqeel Khan beat Talha Waheed/Usama Waheed 6-1,6-3

U-18 semifinals:

Muhammad Shoaib beat Aqib Hayat 6-2,6-0

 Semi Zeb beat Hasheesh Kumar 6-3,3-6,6-4

U-12 semifinals:

Husnain Ali Rizwan beat Hamza Roman 4-2,4-1

Ahtesham Humayun beat Haniya Minhas 4-2,5-3

U-10 semifinals:

Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Omer Jawad 4-2,1-4, 10-5

Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Ismail Aftab 5-4,4-2. 

