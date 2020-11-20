Hindu leader forces Karachi Sweets to rename Indian bakery (VIDEO)
Web Desk
10:08 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
Hindu leader forces Karachi Sweets to rename Indian bakery (VIDEO)
Share

MUMBAI - In a recent incident, a leader of Shiv Sina party, a right-wing political party of India, harassed a local businessman for naming his sweets outlet after a Pakistani city. 

Nitin Nandgaonkar, a key leader of the regional party which shares power in a coalition government in Maharashtra state, reached to the owner of famous Karachi Bakery and forced him to drop Karachi in its name. 

In the video that was shared by the leader on his Facebook page, he can be heard saying: “I hate the name Karachi”.

Issuing threats, he also forced the owner of the famous bakery in Mumbai to change the name of the shop to something in Marathi language, besides giving him a deadline for it. 

The show owner, whose ancestors had migrated from Pakistan during partition, has reported covered up the word Karachi on the signboard out of fear. 

Another leader of Shiv Sena party, Sanjay Raut, responding to the incident called it an individual’ act, adding that it is not party’s official stance. 

More From This Category
Hindu leader forces Karachi Sweets to rename ...
10:08 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
Any attempt to disrupt CPEC to be foiled, says ...
08:21 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
Chinese boy who sold his kidney to buy iPhone is ...
02:28 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
Bus driver plays mobile phone game behind the ...
11:41 AM | 20 Nov, 2020
Bahrain, Israel agree to open embassies, operate ...
12:09 AM | 20 Nov, 2020
Did Khadim Rizvi come back to life after ...
11:51 PM | 19 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Harvey Weinstein doesn’t have Covid-19 but his health continues to decline in prison
07:38 PM | 20 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr