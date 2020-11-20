Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri has died, claims Arab media
KABUL – Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri has died in Afghanistan from natural causes, Arab media reported on Friday.
Arab News reported the 69-year-old Egyptian national has died in Afghanistan likely of natural causes, citing several sources in Pakistan and Afghanistan.
The media report came a few days after social media carried speculation that the Al-Qaeda chief had passed away.
Zawahiri was last seen in a video message that was released by the militant group on the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the United States.
How did President Zardari & Gen Kayani respond to ...
NEW YORK – Former US president Barack Obama, in his latest memoir, has provided stunning insights into the overt ...
This is a developing story and will be updated soon.
