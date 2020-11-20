Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri has died, claims Arab media
Web Desk
11:37 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri has died, claims Arab media
Share

KABUL – Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri has died in Afghanistan from natural causes, Arab media reported on Friday.

Arab News reported the 69-year-old Egyptian national has died in Afghanistan likely of natural causes, citing several sources in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The media report came a few days after social media carried speculation that the Al-Qaeda chief had passed away.

Zawahiri was last seen in a video message that was released by the militant group on the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the United States.

How did President Zardari & Gen Kayani respond to ... 06:24 PM | 18 Nov, 2020

NEW YORK – Former US president Barack Obama, in his latest memoir, has provided stunning insights into the overt ...

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

More From This Category
Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri has died, claims ...
11:37 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
Hindu leader forces Karachi Sweets to rename ...
10:08 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
Any attempt to disrupt CPEC to be foiled, says ...
08:21 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
Chinese boy who sold his kidney to buy iPhone is ...
02:28 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
Punjab bans all public gatherings, indoor weddings
12:19 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
Bahrain, Israel agree to open embassies, operate ...
12:09 AM | 20 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Harvey Weinstein doesn’t have Covid-19 but his health continues to decline in prison
07:38 PM | 20 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr