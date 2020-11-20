Sohail Tanvir tests positive for COVID-19 after reaching Sri Lanka for LPL 2020
Web Desk
10:40 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
Sohail Tanvir tests positive for COVID-19 after reaching Sri Lanka for LPL 2020
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan's all-rounder Sohail Tanvir tested positive for COVID-19 after he reached Sri Lanka to participate in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Tanvir, who was picked for Galle Gladiators team, has been quarantined for ten days, said media reports. 

Several Pakistani cricketers and officials have reached Sri Lanka to take part in the LPL 2020. 

The tournament was scheduled to kick-off in August, but it was rescheduled twice because of the COVID-19 outbreak. However, now, it is set to start on the November 21, 2020.

During 15 days of the tournament, 23 matches will be played between five teams.

More From This Category
Sohail Tanvir tests positive for COVID-19 after ...
10:40 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
4th Sheheryar Malik Memorial National Grass ...
08:02 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
Afghan cricket team presents signed bat to ...
08:16 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021: Pakistan, ...
10:15 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
England confirm Pakistan tour after 16 years
02:29 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
All hail the Kings for maiden PSL title
01:02 PM | 18 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Harvey Weinstein doesn’t have Covid-19 but his health continues to decline in prison
07:38 PM | 20 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr