Aitchison College students show support for Principal who resigned over 'govt's interference'

LAHORE – Aitchison College Principal Michael Thomson stepped down from his post on Monday over Punjab Governors’ interference, and now students and parents show support to the Principal.

The college students and parents staged a protest demonstration in support of Principal Thomson. Cops rushed to the protest site as students and their parents took placards with different slogans in support of the principal.

The protestors also demanded an end to political interference in educational institution with roots stretching back to 1868.

To deal with protestors, law enforcers put barriers for security and bring water canons to disrupt the agitators.

Principal Thomson, stepped down from his position over differences with Punjab Governor. He penned a letter to his staff, expressing concerns over the interference of government officials. He pointed out several steps that adversely affected management at the college.

The outgoing principal was not happy with changes made to policies benefiting a few individuals as the reason for his resignation, noting that he felt compelled to leave amid what he described as 'bad governance'.