Sami ul Hassan Burney returns as PCB director media

LAHORE—The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named Sami Ul Hasan Sami Burney its new Director media and Communication.
The previous media director, Aalia Rasheed, tendered her resignation, which she announced on X, formerly Twitter. She was appointed during the tenure of former PCB chairperson Zaka Ashraf.
Sources claim that Rasheed was under much pressure after she released a statement about captaincy without consulting Shaheen Shah Afridi.
However, Burney has now been appointed to the same position. He has previously served as the ICC's Head of Department for Media.
PCB has confirmed that following a unanimous recommendation from the PCB’s selection committee, Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi has appointed Babar Azam as the new white-ball (ODI and T20I) captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team.
Babar Azam replaced Shaheen Shah Afridi as the T20 captain and took over as the ODI skipper after a five-month hiatus. Babar Azam was removed as ODI captain after the defeat in the World Cup 2023.
The author is working as Editor Digital Media for Daily Pakistan and can be reached @ItsSarfrazAli.
Pakistani rupee continues to recover against US dollar in open market on April 6, 2024.
In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.3
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.18
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.48
|40.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.13
|309.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
