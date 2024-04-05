Sami ul Hassan Burney returns as PCB director media

LAHORE—The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named Sami Ul Hasan Sami Burney its new Director media and Communication.

The previous media director, Aalia Rasheed, tendered her resignation, which she announced on X, formerly Twitter. She was appointed during the tenure of former PCB chairperson Zaka Ashraf.

Sources claim that Rasheed was under much pressure after she released a statement about captaincy without consulting Shaheen Shah Afridi.

However, Burney has now been appointed to the same position. He has previously served as the ICC's Head of Department for Media.

PCB has confirmed that following a unanimous recommendation from the PCB’s selection committee, Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi has appointed Babar Azam as the new white-ball (ODI and T20I) captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team.

Babar Azam replaced Shaheen Shah Afridi as the T20 captain and took over as the ODI skipper after a five-month hiatus. Babar Azam was removed as ODI captain after the defeat in the World Cup 2023.