12th Class Date Sheet 2024 BISE Lahore

LAHORE – Date Sheet for Intermediate Part I and II has been announced by Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore as examinations are starting from April 19.

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore issued Date Sheet two weeks before the examination.

As per the Date Sheet, the examinations will commence from April 19 and will continue till May 22. Class 11 exams will be conducted in morning and evening shifts.

BISE Lahore Class 12 Date Sheet 2024

BISE Lahore Class 11 Date Sheet 2024