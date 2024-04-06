Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 tickets go on sale from today; Where to buy?

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 series 2024 tickets are up for grabs and you can get any time after 6pm today.

In a statement, Pakistan Cricket Board said tickets for 5-match New Zealand T20 series will be available for purchase at various TCS express centres in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Multan, Peshawar and Karachi.

If you are looking to get the matches, you purchase physical tickets for the T20 series from designated TCS express centers. Online tickets can also be collected from these centers.

Note: Only valid physical tickets from TCS will be accepted for stadium entry; E-Tickets and photocopies will not be valid.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Mar-2024/pcb-unveils-schedule-for-new-zealand-s-t20i-tour-to-pakistan

