Gold price hits record high of Rs245,100 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan surged to all-time high on Saturday after they saw whooping increase in domestic market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs4,900 to close at Rs245,100.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs4,200 to settle at Rs210,134.

In international market, the precious commodity also saw a massive increase in its price as per ounce rate went up by $44 to reach $2,350.

A day earlier, per tola gold price declined by Rs900 to close at Rs240,200. Similarly, the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs772 to settle at Rs205,932 in local market.