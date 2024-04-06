Search

Saba Qamar’s new Insta story sets tongue wagging about her relationship

03:00 PM | 6 Apr, 2024
Source: social media

KARACHI – Saba Qamar, the queen of the Pakistani showbiz industry, celebrated her 40th birthday a day earlier and she receive massive wishes from her fans as she shared some of the messages on her Instagram stories.

The top notch actress also gave response to some of the posts but fans have found of the reaction cryptic as some of them believe that it was for a “mystery man”.

“You love completes me, and I’m forever grateful to have you in my live,” reads the post which carries heart, blessing and kiss emojis.

In other Insta stories, the Main Aurat Hoon actress can be seen celebrating her birthday with various friends and colleagues.

On the work front, Saba Qamar is currently appearing in Green TV Entertainment’s drama serial, “Pagal Khana”.

