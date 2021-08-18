Muharram 9 processions taken out amid strict security, partial suspension of cellular services

KARACHI – Processions to commemorate Muharram 9 were taken out across Pakistan on Wednesday amid tight security arrangements.

Cellular services are also being suspended in parts of the country as part of the security plan, while police and security personnel were deployed for the security of mourning processions.

All roads leading to the routes of mourning processions have been sealed as the law enforcement agencies monitoring the participants of the processions.

In Karachi, the main procession emerged from Nishtar Park, going through Mehfil-i-Shah-i-Khorasan to its final destination.

A senior official of Sindh police while speaking with a news outlet mentioned that over policemen and SSU commandoes including women security personnel have also been posted for security in Sindh provincial capital.

Sharpshooters have been posted along the route of the high-rise buildings as the processions are being monitored with a modern command and control bus, per reports. Special SWAT teams have also been kept on backup alert to tackle any untoward situation.

Meanwhile, the main procession in Lahore was taken out from Pando Street, Islampura which after passing through different areas including Khaima-i-Saadat will conclude before dusk.

Around 8,000 police personnel have been deployed on 9th Muharram and 10,000 for 10th Muharram. It includes 14 superintendents, 13 DSPs, and 83 inspectors. Rangers and Army troops will also be assisting the police.

On Monday, the traffic police issued the city’s route and diversion plan to help motorists choose the best and available route for their travels ahead of Ashura processions and Muharram-related religious gatherings and programs for the Muharram 8, 9, and 10.