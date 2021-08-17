Karachi police chalk out traffic plan for Muharram processions

KARACHI – Traffic police in the country’s largest metropolis announced the traffic diversion plan for the mourning processions on Muharram 8, 9, and 10.

The traffic police have issued the city’s route and diversion plan to maintain traffic flow without any jam and chalked out routes for Ashura processions.

Muharram 8

Today’s procession will start from Nishter Park and pass through Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jaminis Road, Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan Road, Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, Tibet Chowk, M.A. Jinnah Road, Baba-e-Urdu, Chand Bibi Chowk, Nishtar Road, Nigar Cinema, Altaf Hussain Road, Denso Hall, again M.A. Jinnah Road, Kharadar Police Station, Bombybazar To Hussainan Iranian Imambargah

Muharram 9

Tomorrow’s procession will be taken out from Liaquatabad via Imambargah Martin Road towards Nishtar Park. A Majlis will be held there and a procession will be taken out to Nishtar Park at About 12 pm and then shall proceed to Imambargah Hussain Iranian Kharadar.

The route will pass through Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road. Fatherjaminis Road Mehfil-e-shah-e-khurasan. M.A. Jinnah, Mansfield Street, Preedy Street Tibet Chowk,m.a.jinnah Road, Boulton Market. Bombay Bazar, Kharadar, Nawab Mahabat Khanji Road and will culminate at Hussainan Iranian Imambargah

Muharram 10

The central procession of 10th Muharram will start from Nishter Park and will pass through Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jaminis Road, Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan, M.A. Jinnah Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, Tibet Chowk,m.a.jinnah Road, Boulton Market, Bombay Bazar Kharadar, Nawab Mahabat Khanji Road, to Hussainan Iranian Imambargah.

Security beefed up for Ashura

Meanwhile, the Sindh govt notifies a 3-day ban on pillion riding ahead of Muharram. At least five thousand and eighteen officials of the security personnel have been deployed to provide security in processions.

Twenty senior police officers and 53 DSPs will oversee the security duties while 832 non-gazetted officers, 4,000 head constables and 113 policewomen will be deployed along the routes of processions and at the venues of congregations.

More than 15,000 Majalis will be held across Sindh while more than 6,000 minor and 717 major processions will be organized in different parts of the region.

Mobile services will be suspended along the procession routes and in the surrounding areas of Majalis venues.