Watch: Ranjit Singh's statue vandalised for third time in Lahore
Share
LAHORE – A man was apprehended for vandalizing the statue of Sikh leader Maharaja Ranjit Singh for the third time.
The statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, which is located outside Lahore fort, has been vandalized on Tuesday while the suspect involved in the act has been caught by the passersby who later handed him to police.
The man, who is identified as Rizwan, can be seen damaging the statue of the Sikh leader with a hammer and this time he broke the arms and leg of the statue. He then toppled it down from the rearing horse. He can also be heard chanting slogans while the people get hold of him.
The statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh was smashed in the royal for Lahore. The accused entered the fence and smashed the statue.@BBhuttoZardari @BakhtawarBZ @KDSindhi @AsadAToor @MarianaBaabar @Xadeejournalist @Matiullahjan919 @GulBukhari pic.twitter.com/HNgBKh0UmW— Raza Dharejo PPP (Official) (@RazaDharijo) August 17, 2021
Lahore’s Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar while speaking with a publication mentioned that he took notice and ensured action against the incident. He also directed SP City to reach Lahore Fort and take control of the situation.
The statue was placed outside the Haveli of Rani Jindan which is now called the Sikh Gallery at the Lahore Fort.
The recent incident is the third in a series and it occurred 1.5 years later after the statue was inaugurated following the second attack of vandalism, when two men struck it with wooden rods, resulting in the breakage of one of its arms and damage to other parts.
Man breaks arm of Raja Ranjit Singh’s statue at ... 07:54 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
LAHORE - Police have arrested a man for vandalising the statue of Punjab’s former ruler Raja Ranjit Singh, ...
Earlier, the authorities had taken months to finish the statue of the Singh sitting on his favorite horse, Kahar Bahar, a gift from Dost Muhammad Khan, the founder of the Barakzai dynasty.
- Taliban announce 'general amnesty' as panic engulfs Afghan nationals02:12 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- ‘AfghanTaliban on board to curb TTP attacks in Pakistan’: ...01:36 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- PIA set to operate Kabul flights to evacuate stranded Pakistanis01:09 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Watch: Ranjit Singh's statue vandalised for third time in Lahore12:50 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Karachi police chalk out traffic plan for Muharram processions11:53 AM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Hareem Shah's new honeymoon video goes viral05:36 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
- Alizeh Shah ‘scares’ netizens with her new photos04:40 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
- Why Mathira deleted her photos from Instagram?05:12 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021