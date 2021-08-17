‘AfghanTaliban on board to curb TTP attacks in Pakistan’: Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Tuesday said that the Afghan Talibans are on board to curb terrorist attacks of outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant groups from Afghan soil.

Speaking in a morning show of a private news channel, Rasheed expressed hope that Afghanistan's soil will not be used against neighboring countries specially Pakistan.

The interior minister while responding to the reports of the release of TTP commanders from jails in Afghanistan, said Pakistan has ensured that its territory will not be used against Afghanistan and he hoped that Afghanistan ensures the same.

Rasheed however negated to comment on what Pakistan has discussed with the Afghan Taliban in detail. Pakistan stands with US forces back in the day but that is not the case now, the Minister opined while adding that TTP and the Afghan Taliban stand united against Pakistan to support western forces.

On Monday, a report revealed that key TTP leaders have been released from prisons across Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.

The former deputy chief of the TTP, Maulana Faqir Mohammad, who has close ties to Al Qaeda chief Ayman al Zawahiri is one of the most recognized names released from Afghan jail.

Former TTP Deputy & senior Pakistani Taliban Commander Maulvi Faqir Muhammad among hundreds other prisoners freed by Taliban in Afghanistan. His release was confirmed via statement by TTP Spok. Faqir publicly stated that he has close ties to Al Qaeda Chief Ayman al Zawahiri pic.twitter.com/lV45KY19p5 — Saleem Mehsud (@SaleemMehsud) August 16, 2021

Other key commanders released by the Taliban include Baitullah Mehsud’s driver Commander Zali, Waqas Mehsud, Hamza Mehsud, Zarqawi Mehsud, Zaitullah Mehsud, Qari Hameedullah Mehsud, Dr Hameed Mehsud, and Mazhar Mehsud.

Earlier, the chief of banned Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan Noor Wali Mehsud reiterated ‘holy war’ against Islamabad. He expressed hope to get support from the Afghan insurgents amid the escalating situation.

The TTP leader announced to wage their bloody campaign from "a united front" instead of fighting individually.