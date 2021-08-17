‘AfghanTaliban on board to curb TTP attacks in Pakistan’: Interior Minister
Web Desk
01:36 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
‘AfghanTaliban on board to curb TTP attacks in Pakistan’: Interior Minister
Share

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Tuesday said that the Afghan Talibans are on board to curb terrorist attacks of outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant groups from Afghan soil.

Speaking in a morning show of a private news channel, Rasheed expressed hope that Afghanistan's soil will not be used against neighboring countries specially Pakistan.

The interior minister while responding to the reports of the release of TTP commanders from jails in Afghanistan, said Pakistan has ensured that its territory will not be used against Afghanistan and he hoped that Afghanistan ensures the same.

Rasheed however negated to comment on what Pakistan has discussed with the Afghan Taliban in detail. Pakistan stands with US forces back in the day but that is not the case now, the Minister opined while adding that TTP and the Afghan Taliban stand united against Pakistan to support western forces.

On Monday, a report revealed that key TTP leaders have been released from prisons across Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.

The former deputy chief of the TTP, Maulana Faqir Mohammad, who has close ties to Al Qaeda chief Ayman al Zawahiri is one of the most recognized names released from Afghan jail.

Other key commanders released by the Taliban include Baitullah Mehsud’s driver Commander Zali, Waqas Mehsud, Hamza Mehsud, Zarqawi Mehsud, Zaitullah Mehsud, Qari Hameedullah Mehsud, Dr Hameed Mehsud, and Mazhar Mehsud.

Earlier, the chief of banned Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan Noor Wali Mehsud reiterated ‘holy war’ against Islamabad. He expressed hope to get support from the Afghan insurgents amid the escalating situation.

Outlawed TTP chief threatens 'holy war' on ... 11:59 PM | 27 Jul, 2021

KABUL/WASHINGTON – As the Afghan Taliban keep sweeping through a third of Afghanistan’s regions following ...

The TTP leader announced to wage their bloody campaign from "a united front" instead of fighting individually.

More From This Category
PIA set to operate Kabul flights to evacuate ...
01:09 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
Watch: Ranjit Singh's statue vandalised for third ...
12:50 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
Karachi police chalk out traffic plan for ...
11:53 AM | 17 Aug, 2021
FM Qureshi, US secretary of state discuss Afghan ...
10:17 AM | 17 Aug, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 3,221 cases, 95 deaths ...
09:25 AM | 17 Aug, 2021
Pakistan denied opportunity to speak at UNSC ...
12:37 AM | 17 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘The legend’ – Rahat presents heartfelt tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on death ...
08:25 PM | 16 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr