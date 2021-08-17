PTI's Barrister Sultan Mehmood elected new President of AJK
Share
MUZAFFARABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry was elected as the 28th president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).
Reports quoting sources said the candidate of the ruling party secured 34 votes, while the opposition’s joint candidate Mian Abdul Waheed managed to get only 16 votes.
At least 50 members of the AJK Legislative Assembly took part in the election to elect the president whereas no vote was rejected.
Barrister Sultan was elected as a member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from LA-3, Mirpur-III in the recently held polls. The PTI leadership had told Barrister Sultan that after his elevation to the presidency his son would be inducted in the cabinet.
More to follow…
- PTI's Barrister Sultan Mehmood elected new President of AJK02:35 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Taliban announce 'general amnesty' as panic engulfs Afghan nationals02:12 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- ‘Afghan Taliban on board to curb TTP attacks in Pakistan’: ...01:36 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- PIA set to operate Kabul flights to evacuate stranded Pakistanis01:09 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Watch: Ranjit Singh's statue vandalised for third time in Lahore12:50 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Hareem Shah's new honeymoon video goes viral05:36 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
- Alizeh Shah ‘scares’ netizens with her new photos04:40 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
- Why Mathira deleted her photos from Instagram?05:12 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021