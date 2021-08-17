PTI's Barrister Sultan Mehmood elected new President of AJK

MUZAFFARABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry was elected as the 28th president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Reports quoting sources said the candidate of the ruling party secured 34 votes, while the opposition’s joint candidate Mian Abdul Waheed managed to get only 16 votes.

At least 50 members of the AJK Legislative Assembly took part in the election to elect the president whereas no vote was rejected.

Barrister Sultan was elected as a member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from LA-3, Mirpur-III in the recently held polls. The PTI leadership had told Barrister Sultan that after his elevation to the presidency his son would be inducted in the cabinet.

