PTI's Barrister Sultan Mehmood elected new President of AJK
Web Desk
02:35 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
PTI's Barrister Sultan Mehmood elected new President of AJK
Share

MUZAFFARABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry was elected as the 28th president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Reports quoting sources said the candidate of the ruling party secured 34 votes, while the opposition’s joint candidate Mian Abdul Waheed managed to get only 16 votes.

At least 50 members of the AJK Legislative Assembly took part in the election to elect the president whereas no vote was rejected.

Barrister Sultan was elected as a member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from LA-3, Mirpur-III in the recently held polls. The PTI leadership had told Barrister Sultan that after his elevation to the presidency his son would be inducted in the cabinet.

More to follow…

More From This Category
‘Afghan Taliban on board to curb TTP attacks in ...
01:36 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
PIA set to operate Kabul flights to evacuate ...
01:09 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
Watch: Ranjit Singh's statue vandalised for third ...
12:50 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
Karachi police chalk out traffic plan for ...
11:53 AM | 17 Aug, 2021
Biden defends US pullout, blames Afghan leaders ...
11:06 AM | 17 Aug, 2021
FM Qureshi, US secretary of state discuss Afghan ...
10:17 AM | 17 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘The legend’ – Rahat presents heartfelt tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on death ...
08:25 PM | 16 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr