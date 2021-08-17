10-year-old becomes youngest Pakistani to reach K2 base camp
03:43 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
10-year-old becomes youngest Pakistani to reach K2 base camp
SKARDU – A 10-year-old Pakistani boy has become the youngest climber to reach K2 base camp which is located at an elevated height of 5,400m.

Yahya Aziz, who hailed from Lahore, set the record by hiking a a rocky trail that winds up the mighty Baltoro Glacier, passing through sky-scraping summits - including seven of the 19 highest mountains on the planet.

The boy, along with his father, trekked 90 kilometers in around 2 weeks in order to reach K2 Basecamp of the world’s second tallest peak.

Aziz had started climbing at the tender age, beginning his adventure with the scaling of Gondogoro La Pass for which he covered more than 100 kilometres on foot.  He conquered the 5,611 meters peak of Gondogoro La Pass in July this year.

The young climber, who brings the Pakistani flags at the peak of Gondogoro La Pass and K2 base camp, said he was determined to summit Mount Everest and K2 in coming years.

Earlier, the father of 10-year-old said the achievement of his son at this age makes him proud and he would continue to support him for his future endeavors.

The hiking toward K2 base camp is one of the most famous mountain treks, located in Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan. The challenging trek involves trekking and hiking along the fifth longest glacier.

