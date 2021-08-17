Afghan TV channel resumes broadcast with female anchor
04:19 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
With the Taliban taking control in Afghanistan, the rising concerns have been noted with the majority fearing that the country could descend into chaos.

The Taliban's return is largely interpreted as a crack down on freedom of speech and human rights, especially women's rights.

Despite the concerns, the Taliban have sought to present themselves as a more moderate force as recently Afghan TV channel Tolo News resumed broadcasting with female anchors.

The head of the TV channel, Miraqa Popal, tweeted that the channel had resumed broadcasting with female anchors.

Furthermore, the channel head shared some photos of the female presenter who interviewed a member of the Taliban's media team on his Twitter handle.

Earlier, the rapid takeover of the Taliban resulted in multiple media channels shutting down.

