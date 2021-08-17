Afghan TV channel resumes broadcast with female anchor
With the Taliban taking control in Afghanistan, the rising concerns have been noted with the majority fearing that the country could descend into chaos.
The Taliban's return is largely interpreted as a crack down on freedom of speech and human rights, especially women's rights.
Despite the concerns, the Taliban have sought to present themselves as a more moderate force as recently Afghan TV channel Tolo News resumed broadcasting with female anchors.
The head of the TV channel, Miraqa Popal, tweeted that the channel had resumed broadcasting with female anchors.
We resumed our broadcast with female anchors today.@TOLOnews #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/YLqtJEYceL— Miraqa Popal (@MiraqaPopal) August 17, 2021
Furthermore, the channel head shared some photos of the female presenter who interviewed a member of the Taliban's media team on his Twitter handle.
Our female presenter is interviewing a Taliban media team member live in our studio @TOLOnews #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/G6qq1KWKOH— Miraqa Popal (@MiraqaPopal) August 17, 2021
Earlier, the rapid takeover of the Taliban resulted in multiple media channels shutting down.
