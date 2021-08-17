Taliban related content is now banned on Facebook
Web Desk
03:09 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
Taliban related content is now banned on Facebook
Share

Amid the Taliban's rapid takeover of Afghanistan, the social media tech giant Facebook has banned Taliban related content which confirms that the platform considers the group to be a terrorist organization.

Despite prohibitions, Taliban members have reportedly continued to use Facebook's end-to-end encrypted messaging service WhatsApp to communicate directly with Afghanis.

A Facebook spokesperson said the company was closely monitoring the situation in the country and that WhatsApp would take action on any accounts found to be linked with sanctioned organizations in Afghanistan.

On Twitter, Taliban spokesmen with hundreds of thousands of followers have tweeted updates during the country's takeover.

The company points to its policies against violent organisations and hateful conduct but is yet to answer questions about how it makes its classifications.

As per Twitter's rules, the platform does not allow groups that promote terrorism or violence against civilians.

Marking the Taliban's return, the takeover has given birth to fears that a complete crackdown of freedom of speech and human rights, especially women's rights, will prevail in the country.

Moreover, Taliban officials have issued statements saying they want peaceful international relations and have promised to protect Afghans.

Facebook rolls out ‘Marketplace’ for ... 04:36 PM | 31 Jul, 2021

ISLAMABAD – In another boost for small entrepreneurs, social media giant Facebook has rolled out its platform for ...

More From This Category
China criticises United States’ hasty ...
05:54 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
Afghan TV channel resumes broadcast with female ...
04:19 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
Taliban announce 'general amnesty' as panic ...
02:12 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
PIA set to operate Kabul flights to evacuate ...
01:09 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
Biden defends US pullout, blames Afghan leaders ...
11:06 AM | 17 Aug, 2021
UNSC calls for united, inclusive govt in ...
01:07 AM | 17 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrate 7 years of marriage
04:51 PM | 17 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr