Taliban announce 'general amnesty' as panic engulfs Afghan nationals
Share
KABUL – The Taliban has announced an amnesty across Afghanistan in a bid to calm nerves after thousands flee at Kabul Airport to escape Taliban rule.
A statement issued by the Taliban earlier today declared a general amnesty for all government officials as the new administration urged them to return to work, days after taking power.
The announcement was made by Enamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban's cultural commission. “A general amnesty has been declared for all... so you should start your routine life with full confidence”.
He further added that the “Islamic Emirate doesn't want women to be victims and they should be in government structure according to Shariah law. The structure of government is not fully clear, but based on experience, there should be a fully religious leadership and all sides should join.”
The development comes as senior Taliban leader Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in the country’s capital to negotiate with the political leadership, including former President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah.
‘AfghanTaliban on board to curb TTP attacks in ... 01:36 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Tuesday said that the Afghan Talibans are on board to curb ...
“The talks underway in the Afghan capital were aimed at bringing other non-Taliban leaders into the new state architecture, which insurgent spokesman Suhail Shaheen has said will be an inclusive Afghan government.”
Earlier, President Joe Biden defended the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan after the Taliban's stunning military takeover that triggered panic in Kabul with thousands mobbing the airport in a desperate attempt to flee.
Biden defends US pullout, blames Afghan leaders ... 11:06 AM | 17 Aug, 2021
WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden said American forces shouldn’t die in a war that the Afghan armed ...
- PTI's Barrister Sultan Mehmood elected new President of AJK02:35 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Taliban announce 'general amnesty' as panic engulfs Afghan nationals02:12 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- ‘Afghan Taliban on board to curb TTP attacks in Pakistan’: ...01:36 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- PIA set to operate Kabul flights to evacuate stranded Pakistanis01:09 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Watch: Ranjit Singh's statue vandalised for third time in Lahore12:50 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
- Hareem Shah's new honeymoon video goes viral05:36 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
- Alizeh Shah ‘scares’ netizens with her new photos04:40 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
- Why Mathira deleted her photos from Instagram?05:12 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021