PIA set to operate Kabul flights to evacuate stranded Pakistanis

KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced to resume its flight operations for the Afghan capital as soon as the commercial flights are allowed to land in Kabul.

A spokesperson of a national flag carrier said he could not comment on when the flight operation would resume however, he mentioned that they have made their preparations and would operate flights soon.

Earlier, PIA has suspended its flight operation for Kabul to evacuate stranded nationals and foreigners in wake of the chaos and mismanagement in the Afghan capital.

The spokesperson further added that the suspension of the flight's operation occurred due to lack of security, the absence of aviation staffers, and the presence of mobs at the Kabul airport.

The decision was made after consultation with the Foreign Office and Afghanistan’s aviation authority to safely transfer passengers, staffers besides preventing the national flag carrier’s assets, the spox added.

The Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA) announced that Kabul airspace had been released to the military and that it advised transit aircraft to reroute however the restrictions do not apply to US military operations.