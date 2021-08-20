Lahore court grants bail to accused in Ranjit Singh statue vandalization case
LAHORE – A court has granted post-arrest bail to a member of the far-right political party who allegedly vandalized the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.
Reports quoting sources cited that the accused, who was identified as Rizwan, was presented before the court today.
The investigation officer of the case asked the court if it had no objection against him being sent on judicial remand as the police have completed their investigation and have recovered a hammer from his possession.
However, the judge, declaring the offense as bailable, granted bail to the accused against surety bonds of Rs50,000.
Watch: Ranjit Singh's statue vandalised for third ... 12:50 PM | 17 Aug, 2021
LAHORE – A man was apprehended for vandalizing the statue of Sikh leader Maharaja Ranjit Singh for the third ...
Earlier, Prime Minister directed the officials to arrest those responsible for vandalising Maharaja Ranjit Singh's statue at Lahore Fort
