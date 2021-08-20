Lahore court grants bail to accused in Ranjit Singh statue vandalization case
Web Desk
01:39 PM | 20 Aug, 2021
Lahore court grants bail to accused in Ranjit Singh statue vandalization case
Share

LAHORE – A court has granted post-arrest bail to a member of the far-right political party who allegedly vandalized the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

Reports quoting sources cited that the accused, who was identified as Rizwan, was presented before the court today.

The investigation officer of the case asked the court if it had no objection against him being sent on judicial remand as the police have completed their investigation and have recovered a hammer from his possession.

However, the judge, declaring the offense as bailable, granted bail to the accused against surety bonds of Rs50,000.

Watch: Ranjit Singh's statue vandalised for third ... 12:50 PM | 17 Aug, 2021

LAHORE – A man was apprehended for vandalizing the statue of Sikh leader Maharaja Ranjit Singh for the third ...

Earlier, Prime Minister directed the officials to arrest those responsible for vandalising Maharaja Ranjit Singh's statue at Lahore Fort 

More From This Category
Watch: Shahid Afridi returns home to rapturous ...
12:32 PM | 20 Aug, 2021
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Medical examination of ...
11:26 AM | 20 Aug, 2021
1971 war hero Rashid Minhas remembered on ...
10:12 AM | 20 Aug, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan crosses 1 million recovery mark
09:44 AM | 20 Aug, 2021
Video of mob harassing another woman in Lahore ...
12:28 AM | 20 Aug, 2021
PM Imran praises Pakistani cop who saved man from ...
10:40 PM | 19 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zaid Ali, wife welcome first child
10:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr