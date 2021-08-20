US blogger Cynthia Ritchie claims to be intoxicated by Indians 'who told her to leave Pakistan'
Share
ISLAMABAD – American blogger Cynthia D Ritchie Cynthia Ritchie, who was found unconscious at her residence on Thursday, claimed to be intoxicated by unidentified Indian men who intimidate her to stop working in the South Asian country.
Reports in local media quoting sources said American-born filmmaker and blogger has recorded her statement to the federal cops upon regaining consciousness.
The influencer said two Indian nationals had come to my apartment and warned me to stop working in Pakistan. Later, they intoxicated me with some substance before leaving, Ritchie said in her statement.
Meanwhile, polyclinic officials said that the condition of 41-year-old is gradually improving. She was brought to the medical facility while being unconscious.
The health officials also added her stomach had been washed, while the extracted stuff had been sent to Lahore for forensics. On Thursday, Richie was rushed to the medical facility as a neighbor found her unconscious in the flat.
US blogger Cynthia D Ritchie found unconscious in ... 06:22 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan-based US blogger Cynthia D Ritchie was mysteriously found unconscious in her flat located in the ...
The American-born social media enthusiast, who is in Pakistan for quite some time, promoted the positive image of the South Asian country. She has also worked on various documentaries that highlight the tourism potential.
Earlier this year, Ritchie and the PPP leader Senator Rehman Malik ended their legal tussle in a case related to assault allegations.
- Asim Iftikhar appointed as new Foreign Office spokesperson05:40 PM | 20 Aug, 2021
- Meet Naila Kiani – first Pakistani woman to conquer Gasherbrum-II04:52 PM | 20 Aug, 2021
- Circular debt and why you should go solar04:21 PM | 20 Aug, 2021
- Karachi’s Boat Basin to be turned into a food street03:53 PM | 20 Aug, 2021
-
- Zaid Ali, wife welcome first child10:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
-
- Pakistani stars observe Ashura with respect04:50 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
-
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021