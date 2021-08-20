Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar admits that feminists are right

Meray Pass Tum Ho writer Khalil ur Rehman Qamar has a reputation for hitting the nerves of the masses with his blunt views apart from his extraordinary storytelling skills.

This time around, the famed writer jumped onto the bandwagon of discussing the notorious Minar-e-Pakistan incident that has disgusted the nation to the core.

The now-viral videos on social media are unbearable to watch where a woman is assaulted, manhandled and groped by scores of men. The mob assault has triggered an impromptu debate on the safety of females in Pakistan.

Despite his views on feminism, the Muhabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai writer confessed that the feminists or women that cry for safety and security are indeed suffering.

Qamar also stepped forward in favour of women as he condemned the horrific incident. Admitting that women aren't safe, the Pyare Afzal writer expressed his shock and disgust at how the men present at the incident stooped on such a low level.

During the interview, he was quoted as saying, “I should admit that a woman’s honour and dignity is not safe in our part of the world”.

“I do not know who to blame. I am trying to understand the mental level and state of mind of the 400 people present there,” he said.

Further, he went on to say that the participants of mob assault were not categorically criminals rather they were regular men who exist in Pakistani society. Moreover, he labelled the justice delayed and his system's inability to hold such people accountable as shamelessness.

As the gruesome incident at the historic Minar-e-Pakistan became national news, celebrities and famous personalities demanded justice for the victim.