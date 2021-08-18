Pakistani stars express disgust and disappointment over Minar-e-Pakistan incident

This Independence Day, the nation was in for a rude awakening as the internet was left disgusted, ashamed and enraged after a particular incident at Minar-e-Pakistan surfaced on the web.

A mob of 400 men harassed and assaulted a woman in Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day. The horrifying videos spread like wildfire on the internet and the incident was labelled 'inhumane' and 'tragic’.

The traumatized victim has stated in her complaint lodged with the Lari Adda police station that she was filming a video near Minar-e-Pakistan along with her friends when a mob of around 400 people attacked them.

Delving into the grotesque details, the woman explained that the mob picked her up and tossed her around. “I was stripped and my clothes were torn apart,” she said. The victim narrated her ordeal by explaining that initially a group of boys approached her for selfies but things escalated and attackers started grabbing and harassing her.

Furthermore, she also alleged that her gold ornaments, cash, and mobile phone were also snatched by the mob.

Fueling a debate on Twitter, the nation was absolutely petrified over the horrendous incident that served as the last straw in strengthing the claim that Pakistan is in a state of national crisis and no woman is safe.

Debunking the #NotAllMen discussion entirely and asking for justice, celebrities jumped onto the bandwagon and slammed the system that refuses to hold the perpetrators accountable.

“I can’t believe what I just saw! I’ve said it before and I will say it again – make an example out of these men!” wrote Mahira Khan sternly. In another tweet, she continued sarcastically, “Damn, I’m sorry, I keep forgetting – it was HER fault! Poor 400 men, they couldn’t help it.”, tweeted Mahira Khan.

Suno Chanda actor Farhan Saeed also tweeted, "Disgusted, furious, heartbroken and ashamed, ashamed of being a man today. [I am] ashamed that the men of this country keep doing these horrible acts every other day, ashamed that the law of my country does not hang these predators so that this doesn't happen again!"

"Another day, another incident, another moment we find ourselves collectively hanging our heads in shame. Action, not just condemnation, bring the perpetrators to justice.", Chupke Chupke star added.

Actor Mansha Pasha added, "What they will say: Pakistan is an Islamic Republic and Madina ki riyasat. What is the reality: Woman molested by 400 men at Minare Pakistan on Independence Day during Azaan. We preach religion and patriotism here but we follow hedionism and barbarism."

Actor and producer Adnan Siddiqui urged, "Now that we hav a plethora of evidence of what unfolded at #minarepakistan Can we finally see our police in action by putting those men responsible for this gruesome act behind the bars? Is this too much to ask for our women? #400men #lahoreincident #needanswers #protectourwomen"

Zahid Ahmed expressed his disappointment, "I’ve been mulling over what to write after this mob groping video surfaced on the net today from Minar-e-Pakistan. Kahan reh gya hamara adab, ihteram, shirafat, haya? Kaise 400 admion ne 1 aurat ko mazak bana dia? Ye kon log hain jin ki haiwaniat khatam he nahi hoti?"

Sabaat actor Mawra Hocane also tweeted, "I want to hear what the 'not all men' brigade has to say this time! Hope this incident is dreadful enough to open your eyes… At least this time there will be no judgement about the girl and how she could have avoided the situation! [I’m] extremely disgusted and disturbed!”

Police have registered a case against hundreds of unidentified persons for assaulting a female TikToker and her friends at the Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day (August 14).

Moreover, the petrified victim who narrated harrowing details of the incident in a recent interview went on to reveal that the assault continued for more than 2 hours. She informed cops around 6:30pm on August 14 but no one appeared till 9 pm.