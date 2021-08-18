Babar, Faheem, and Fawad advance in ICC Test rankings

DUBAI – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam moved up two slots to eighth position while Faheem Ashraf and Fawad Alam have also gained four slots each to sit at the 48th and 55th position, respectively.

According to the latest ranking by the top cricket governing body, three Pakistani players have improved their position.

Pakistan pacer, Hasan Ali ranked 15th whereas Mohammad Abbas sits at the 17th followed by Shaheen Shah Afridi at number 18. However, no Pakistani all-rounders managed to get listed in the list of top 10.

On the other hand, current English captain Joe Root claimed the second spot just below Kane Williamson, he was earlier placed at 5th position however two successive centuries in two matches have given a few bright points to the English captain.

Indian batsman KL Rahul jumped 19 spots to achieve the 37th position. Among bowlers, James Anderson helped him gain one spot to no.6 while Mohammad Siraj and Mark Wood have also climbed in the rankings, gaining 5 and 18 spots respectively.

Windies young blood Jayden Seales is another achiever, soaring up 39 places to the 58th spot in the bowling charts.