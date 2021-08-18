Pakistan Army soldier martyred in clash with terrorists in South Waziristan  

RAWALPINDI – A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan, the military's media affairs wing said on Wednesday.

“On night 17/18 August 2021, Pakistan Military post observed and engaged move of terrorists in Kanniguram, South Wazirstan Distt. During intense exchange of fire, one of the terrorists was killed,” the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

While responding to terrorist fire, Naib Subedar Sonay Zai (42) got critically injured and later embraced martyrdom.

Search of the area is in progress to eliminate any terrorists found, ISPR said.

Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.